New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals on Wednesday said it has partnered with Leiutis Pharmaceuticals LLP and Biophore India Pharmaceuticals for research and development of a range of products for multiple therapies.

The companies will look at products to cater to various segments like CNS (Central Nervous System) disorders, pain management and hormonal disorders.

The focus of the companies in this partnership is to synergise capabilities, leverage research and bring innovative products in specific therapeutic areas, within the next five years, both in India and other global markets and with the first few products expected to be commercialised in the next two years, the drug contract development and manufacturing organisation said in a statement.

"A significantly large number of patients suffer from diseases in India and globally, requiring treatment for several years and often having suboptimal experience with the available treatment options.

"In association with Leiutis and Biophore, we are committing to bringing unique products made available to the physicians and patients for improved clinical outcomes," Akums Founder and Promoter Sanjeev Jain said.

This tripartite association will see Akums manufacture and commercialise the products created by Leiutis and Biophore.

