Alibag, Jun 2 (PTI) Three Provident Fund employees from Raigad were held for allegedly demanding and receiving a bribe of Rs 3,000, a Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau official said on Thursday.

Also Read | Asus ROG Phone 6 Launch Set for July 5, 2022; Expected Features & Specifications.

Accounts officer Prashant Pandhurang Tawade, clerk Rajendra Ramchandra Gaikwad and junior clerk Rupesh Subhash Deshmukh had allegedly sought money from a ZP employee for approval of non-refundable funds and were held in a trap on Wednesday, he said.

Also Read | Instagram Rolls Out AMBER Alerts To Help Find Missing Children.

An offence has been registered under Prevention of Corruption Act at Alibag police station, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)