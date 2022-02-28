Mumbai, Feb 28 (PTI) The All India House Price Index (HPI) rose 3.1 per cent in the third quarter of the fiscal on an annual basis, according to data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The RBI releases its quarterly house price index (HPI) (base: 2010-11) based on transaction-level data received from housing registration authorities in ten major cities.

Also Read | EXIM Bank Recruitment 2022: Apply For 25 Management Trainee Posts at eximbankindia.in; Check Details Here.

The cities are -- Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, and Mumbai.

"All India HPI recorded an annual growth (y-o-y) of 3.1 per cent in third quarter of 2021-22 as compared with 2.4 per cent in the previous quarter and 2.2 per cent a year ago," the central bank said in a statement.

Also Read | JioGames Collaborates With OnePlus To Bring Its Games Library to OnePlus Smart TVs.

HPI growth varied widely across the cities -- ranging from an increase of 19.8 per cent (Kochi) to a decline of 4.1 per cent (Chennai).

On a sequential (q-o-q) basis, all India HPI registered an increase of 3.1 per cent in October-December period of 2021-22.

While Chennai and Kanpur recorded sequential decline in HPI during the current quarter, the index increased for the remaining cities, with Delhi recording the highest sequential growth of 9.5 per cent.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)