New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) Around 88 gigawatts (GW) of additional thermal capacity is likely to be installed in the country to meet the rising electricity demand, Union Minister R K Singh has said.

The peak electricity demand in India is expected to touch the 3,50,670 MW mark by 2030-31, and the government is taking various measures to meet the increased demand, the power minister said on Thursday.

"As per 20th Electric Power Survey (EPS) report published in November 2022, the peak electricity demand in the country in 2030-31 is expected to be 3,50,670 MW. We have taken steps to meet the increased demand for power in the country," Singh said.

The minister said 27,180 MW of thermal capacity is under construction, another 12,000 MW has been bid out and 19,000 MW is under clearance. The total anticipated thermal capacity addition by 2031-2032 will be 87,910 MW.

Thus, the total capacity under construction, including thermal, renewable, hydro and nuclear, stands at 1,32,148.5 MW, while the total capacity addition by 2031-32 is likely to be 4,64,124 MW, Singh said in Lok Sabha.

Meanwhile, at an event the minister said that investment must take place in the power sector for the Indian economy to grow at 7.5 per cent.

"Investments are required since if the economy is to grow at 7.5 per cent, our power sector needs to grow at 8.5 per cent. Every industry wants to have resources which are slightly in excess of current demand. If the peak demand today is 243 GW, then the contract demand will be in excess of 340 GW,” a power ministry statement quoted Singh as saying.

Addressing the employees of REC, officers and staff of his ministry, Singh said in 2017, the power sector was in doldrums and outstanding dues of gencos were more than Rs 1.4 lakh crore. Most discoms were heavily indebted and did not have money even for buying power or for maintaining the systems.

The nation has 161 GW of electricity capacity under construction which will go up to 239 GW and that we will have 100 GW of capacity under construction consistently for the next two decades, for which REC and PFC will have to mobilize funds, he said.

