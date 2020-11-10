Chennai, Nov 10 (PTI): France-based Alstom has successfully manufactured the 500th Metro Car comprising about 112 metro train sets, at its Sri City facility in neighbouring Tada, the company said on Tuesday.

Astom has a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at Sri City which commenced operations in 2012 and till date the site has recorded over two million manufacturing and testing hours and has a capacity to build 480 metro cars per year.

The factory manufactures Rolling Stock (Metro Trains) for Urban Metro projects and successfully completed production of its 500th Metro Car, recently.

The facility besides serving the domestic market also ships to Sydney, Australia and Montreal (Canada).

Recently, the site successfully dispatched two train sets to Reseau Express Metropolitan, Montreal, Canada.

Currently, the factory is engaged in manufacturing for Mumbai Metro L3 (Aqua Line), Montreal Metro and Sydney Metro City and Southwest extension.

More than 15 per cent of employees at Sri City comprise women and have been engaged in various responsibilities at the facility, it said.

"Despite the global pandemic that has disrupted businesses across industries, our teams continue to work tirelessly to ensure on-time deliveries to Metro corporations who are working on upgrading urban mobility to various cities," Alstom India MD, Alain Spohr said.

"Our commitment continues towards Made-in-India and localisation is over 75 per cent for all domestic projects," he said.

Alstom India is engaged in developing engineering solutions at its innovation centre in Bengaluru, electric locomotives at the Madhepura Unit (Bihar), rail components in Coimbatore and eLoco Car Body Shell production in Kolkata, the statement added.PTI VIJ SS

