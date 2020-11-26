New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) Aluminium prices edged up 0.25 per cent to Rs 162.65 per kg in futures trade on Thursday as speculators built up fresh positions amid a positive trend in spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium contracts for December delivery gained 40 paise, or 0.25 per cent, to Rs 162.65 per kg in a business turnover of 804 lots.

Also Read | Nokia 2.4 with MediaTek Helio P22 SoC Launched in India at Rs 10,399; Check Features, Variants & Specifications Here.

Analysts said fresh positions created by traders on demand from consumer industries supported aluminium prices.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)