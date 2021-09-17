New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) Amazon Academy and education group Sri Chaitanya on Friday announced a collaboration to introduce full syllabus courses for joint entrance exam (JEE) and National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) aspirants.

The collaboration will enable JEE and NEET aspirants to learn from faculty at Sri Chaitanya and get access to learning modules, curated content and assessment material on Amazon Academy, according to the statement.

"We are delighted to give students access to experienced faculty from Sri Chaitanya. We look forward to seeing this collaboration add value to our students' learning experience," Amazon India, director of education, Amol Gurwara said.

As part of this collaboration, teachers from Sri Chaitanya will conduct live online classes on Amazon Academy, covering concepts from basic to advanced level, help clear students' doubts and prepare students to excel at these engineering and medical entrance exams.

"Last year, we had 20,904 selections in JEE Main, 3,449 in JEE Advanced and 36,547 NEET ranks.

"We are confident that with this association with Amazon Academy, we will be able to bring a lot more students closer to their dreams," Infinity Learn (Sri Chaitanya group) Director Sushma Boppana said. HRS hrs

