New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) E-commerce company Amazon has launched its last-mile fleet programme in India with 100 per cent electric vehicles, under which it will provide its delivery service providers with access to customized EVs suitable for last-mile deliveries.

In the initial phase of the programme, the company has introduced Mahindra Zor Grand three-wheeler EVs, each equipped with specialised enhancements for Amazon's last-mile deliveries.

The programme will help more than 300 delivery service partners (DSPs) to make customer deliveries with zero tailpipe emissions, the company said.

"Amazon's fleet programme is launching for the first time with entirely custom-designed EVs in India, making it convenient for DSPs to access safe, high-quality zero-emission vehicles for last mile deliveries," Amazon said in a statement.

The all-electric fleet programme in India provides DSPs with access to customized EVs suitable for last-mile deliveries, with maintenance, charging, and parking also provided, the statement said.

Over the next two years, Amazon intends to bring large part of last-mile delivery vans under the programme, eventually including every single last-mile van.

"With support from Mahindra Electric and other vehicle manufacturers, Amazon has deployed more than 6,000 electric vehicles to deliver packages today in more than 400 cities across India. The company is well on its way to achieve its goal of having 10,000 electric vehicles in its India fleet by 2025," the statement said.

The company expects the programme will help achieve its global goal to reach net-zero carbon by 2040.

"The India fleet launches ahead of the busy Diwali season, and more electric three- and four-wheelers will be added to the fleet over time," the statement said.

Amazon has been operating this programme in North America and Europe.

"By launching the last-mile fleet programme with an all-electric fleet in India, we help our delivery service partners decarbonise with us – and we are delighted that India is the first country where we are able to do this," Abhinav Singh, VP of Operations, Amazon India, said.

