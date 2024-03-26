New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) Amazon Web Services on Tuesday said it has collaborated with Nandan Nilekani's EkStep Foundation to set up a Joint Innovation Centre (JIC) to foster digital solutions for public service delivery.

This joint effort will focus on enabling and accelerating the creation of digital public goods (DPGs) and digital public infrastructures (DPIs), the company said in a statement.

"The JIC will promote collaboration among...stakeholders to develop DPGs and DPIs for sectors such as education, agriculture, finance, healthcare, and climate change, and help accelerate societal transformation," the statement said.

The innovation centre will focus on supporting startups, independent software vendors (ISVs), and system integrators (SIs) to leverage the power of technologies such as cloud computing, generative artificial intelligence (AI), and analytics from AWS; help them imagine and invent new use cases for DPGs and DPIs, incubate them, and enhance existing ones, and offer comprehensive starter kits for states and countries interested in such solutions, it added.

"The establishment of a JIC with AWS marks a significant leap towards the adoption and scaling of India's Digital Public Infrastructure with the extensive reach and expertise of AWS's Partner Network," Shankar Maruwada, Co-founder and CEO of EkStep Foundation, said.

