New Delhi, Jul 2 (PTI) Dr BR Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) and the University of Ladakh have secured a Rs 65 lakh research grant from the Department of Science and Technology (DST), under the Science and Heritage Research Initiative (SHRI), to document and preserve Ladakh's rich folk traditions.

The three-year interdisciplinary project, commencing in July 2025, aims to bridge heritage, culture and technology by documenting Ladakhi folk practices through academic collaboration, an official AUD statement said.

Titled "Preservation, promotion and documentation of folk traditions: A study of Ladakh," the initiative is focussed on integrating regional heritage studies with cutting-edge research.

"This project will not only safeguard Ladakh's unique cultural heritage but also highlight the strength of academic partnerships," said Prof Anu Singh Lather, vice chancellor of Ambedkar University.

The joint effort stems from an MoU signed between the two institutions in September 2022. The project team comprises faculty from both universities, including Dr Sonam Jolden from the University of Ladakh and Prof Rukmini Sen and Dr Urfat Anjem Mir from AUD.

University of Ladakh VC Prof Saket Kushwaha expressed optimism about the project's potential to deepen cultural understanding and create meaningful academic outputs.

