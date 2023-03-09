New Delhi, Mar 9 (PTI) Amneal Pharmaceuticals on Thursday said its Co-CEO Chirag Patel has been named as US Chair of the Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals Sector Working Group within the US-India CEO Forum.

Patel will join CEOs from a number of other industries in the forum, which is being organised by the US Department of Commerce and Ministry of Commerce and Industry in New Delhi, India on Friday.

Also Read | Reliance Jio Launches 5G Services in 27 Cities in India, Tally Rises to 331; Check Details Here.

The forum will bring the CEOs and government officials from both countries together to share their vision on the growth opportunities between the US and India.

New Jersey-based Amneal Pharmaceuticals sells over 270 pharma products and also has a longstanding R&D and manufacturing footprint in India.

Also Read | Weather Update: IMD Predicts Rain With Thunderstorm in Several Parts of Odisha During Holi, To Continue Till March 10.

"Through this forum, we look forward to strengthening economic partnerships while also working together to resolve critical business challenges faced by the healthcare/pharmaceutical industry across both rapidly growing countries," Patel said.

India-US Commercial Dialogue and CEO Forum will be held on March 10 to discuss cooperation in various sectors that could unlock new trade and investment opportunities between the two countries, the commerce ministry has said.

The dialogue is a cooperative undertaking encompassing regular government-to-government meetings to be held in conjunction with private sector meetings, with an aim to facilitate trade, and maximise investment opportunities across a broad range of economic sectors.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)