New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) Direct selling firm Amway is expecting its traditional herb nutrition category to clock sales of Rs 100 crore this year as demand for such products is on rise amid consumers shifting towards healthier living post-pandemic.

The rising inclination towards holistic nutrition and wellness solution has accelerated the consumption of ingredients such as tulsi, ginger, turmeric, amla and more such herbs, it said.

Amway India CEO Anshu Budhraja said: "Amway ventured into the traditional herb nutrition space with Nutrilite Traditional Herbs Range in 2018, which received a tremendous response. Presently, comprising of just six products made from native ingredients such as tulsi, ashwagandha, mulethi, and more, the range is expected to reach its Rs 100 crore sales mark this year."

Expanding it further, Amway India is building a strong partner network.

Currently, Amway India works with 12 Nutricert Certified partners to procure ingredients such as boswellia, cinnamon, garcinia, ginger, gymnema, holy basil, bacopa, marigold, pomegranate, turmeric, and so on.

"To cater to the rising demand, Amway is evaluating to expand its organic farm base, in India. The organisation is looking to add more organic certified herb farms to encourage local produce in the country in the coming two years. Amway's investment in organic farming solutions is further supporting the transformation of the local economy and the overall lives of the medium and small-scale farmers," it said.

