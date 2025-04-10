New Delhi, Apr 10 (PTI) Anand Rathi Wealth, a part of Mumbai-based financial services group Anand Rathi, on Thursday reported a 30 per cent jump in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 74 crore in the March quarter.

The company had posted a PAT of Rs 57 crore in the same quarter a year ago, Anand Rathi Wealth said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.

Total revenue rose 22 per cent to Rs 241.4 crore during the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal year from Rs 197.2 crore a year earlier.

Besides, the company announced a final dividend of Rs 7 per equity share.

For April-March 2025 (FY25), the company posted a net profit of Rs 301 crore, registering a year-on-year increase of 33 per cent and total revenue during this period rose 30 per cent to Rs 981 crore.

"During FY25, our Assets Under Management (AUM) increased by 30 per cent, reaching Rs 77,103 crore, compared to a 5 per cent gain in the Nifty over the same period. We also welcomed 1,821 new client families, bringing our total to 11,732 families served," the company management said.

Meanwhile, the company said Feroze Azeez has been promoted to Joint CEO from Deputy CEO.

Anand Rathi Wealth is a leading wealth firm catering to high and ultra-high net-worth individuals. The company has a presence across 17 cities in India, representative office in Dubai and setting up the office in London.

