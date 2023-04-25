New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) IT Industry body Nasscom on Tuesday named Anant Maheshwari, President of Microsoft India, as its Chairperson for 2023-24.

Maheshwari takes over the reins from Krishnan Ramanujam, President - Business and Technology Services at Tata Consultancy Services, who served as Chairperson for the year 2022-23.

The apex association for software and IT services industry also announced the appointment of Rajesh Nambiar, Chairman and Managing Director of Cognizant India, as its Vice Chairperson for 2023-24.

"Anant takes on the new role from his previous role as Vice Chairperson succeeding Krishnan Ramanujam, President, Business and Technology Services Tata Consultancy Services, who served as Chairperson for the year 2022-23," it said.

In addition, Nasscom announced its new executive council for 2023-2025.

The new executive council, it said, will play a strategic role in enabling India's tech sector to lead on the global stage through focused initiatives and programmes. The list of executive council members includes one-third representation by women leaders.

The newly appointed leadership along with President Debjani Ghosh will spearhead the industry to carry out its wide array of objectives to achieve the tech industry's vision of USD 500 billion by 2030.

In order to make India a global technology hub and continuing business momentum in a volatile world, the leadership's key priorities will be to maximise the impact and innovation quotient of India's domestic sector to drive resilient growth.

It will look to boost domestic market revenue, and accelerate the adoption and last mile impact of deep technologies by bringing together enabling tech policies, deep tech startup ecosystem, stable funding, and global talent flow.

"Building on the core capabilities in tech services, India is now demonstrating broader technology leadership for the world, both in trusted innovation capabilities and also as a leading example of digital public platforms with billion population scale implementation," Maheshwari said.

