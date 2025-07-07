Nellore, July 7 (PTI) Two boys begging on the streets of Nellore due to poverty have now found their way to school, thanks to the intervention of Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Nara Lokesh.

The minister on Monday personally enrolled CH Penchalaiah and V Venkateshwarlu, both aged seven, in a municipal school in Nellore, days after their plea for education caught public attention.

The boys, who had been seeking alms on the streets, approached Nellore Municipal Commissioner Y O Nandan during a school inspection on July 3, requesting help to join school.

"At Nellore VR School, two children named Penchalaiah and Venkateshwarlu pleading with the Commissioner to provide them education deeply moved me. I have directed officials to make all necessary arrangements for their education," Lokesh said in a post on 'X'.

Lokesh visited the VR Municipal Corporation High School in Nellore for its inauguration and personally handed over admission forms to both boys.

He interacted with them briefly and assured them that the department would support their education.

The boys had reportedly approached the Commissioner and asked, "Sir, can you teach us too?", prompting him to share his phone number and advise them to return with an adult to complete the admission process.

Taking note of the reports, Lokesh directed officials on July 5 to arrange for the children's immediate admission.

"Their determination to study moved me. I asked officials to ensure all necessary arrangements were made," Lokesh added in his post.

Officials informed the minister that the boys would receive support under existing welfare schemes, and their case would be monitored to ensure continuity in their education.

The incident has renewed discussion on identifying and enrolling out-of-school children, particularly those forced into begging or labour due to poverty.

