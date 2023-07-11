Amaravati, Jul 11 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department CID) has issued notices to subscribers of Margadarsi Chit Funds Pvt Ltd (MCFPL) who made cash deposits over Rs 1 crore in chit groups.

These notices are part of the ongoing investigation against Margadarsi for alleged financial irregularities, especially on cash deposits made by subscribers.

Also Read | SpiceJet Put Under 'Enhanced Surveillance' by DGCA; No Operational Impact on the Airline.

"As part of this investigation, the AP CID has specifically targeted subscribers who made cash deposits in chit groups amounting over Rs 1 crore," said interim AP CID chief P S R Anjaneyulu in a press release issued on Tuesday.

He said these individuals are under scrutiny to determine the nature and legitimacy of their transactions.

Also Read | Public Health Groups Urge GST Council To Raise Compensation Cess on Tobacco Products.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)