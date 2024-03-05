Nandyala (Andhra Pradesh), Mar 5 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh forest department officials on Tuesday freed an adult tigress which was caught in a snare near Kothapalli forest in the district, said an official.

The tigress was moving with the snare entangled near its spine for at least 10 days. The officials spotted it through a trap camera photograph on February 25.

Also Read | BPSC Recruitment 2024: Vacancies Notified For Over 46,000 Posts on bpsc.bih.nic.in, Know How to Apply.

"On February 25, the tigress was found to have been ensnared near its spine in a trap camera photograph at Musalimadugu beat area of Atmakuru Forest Division," said a forest official in a release.

Immediately, the forest department initiated a rescue operation, involving a team of 50 members, who also included experts from Maharashtra.

Also Read | WBPSC Food SI Admit Card 2024 Released at psc.wb.gov.in, Know Steps to Download Hall Tickets.

On Tuesday morning, the rescue team found the tigress near Kothapalli forest beat and tranquilised it to remove the snare and also conducted some medical examinations.

Currently, the big cat is at the forest department's veterinary dispensary near Atmakuru where it is undergoing treatment for the wound it suffered due to the snare.

The tigress will be released in Nallamala Forest after treatment, a forest official told PTI.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)