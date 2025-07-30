Amaravati, Jul 30 (PTI) Kasireddy Raja Sekhar Reddy, the prime accused in the alleged Rs 3,200-crore liquor scam during the erstwhile YSRCP government, on Wednesday filed an affidavit in court, denying any connection to the Rs 11 crore in cash seized near Hyderabad earlier in the day.

The Andhra Pradesh Police's Special Investigation Team, which is probing the scam, seized the cash from a farmhouse near Hyderabad based on the confession of Varun Purushotham, the 40th accused (A-40) in the case.

Purushotham reportedly 'confessed' to his role and revealed crucial information, leading to raids and unearthing hidden cash stashes.

Reddy (43), currently lodged in judicial custody at the Vijayawada sub-jail since April 22, alleged in his affidavit that the prosecution was “hell-bent” on thwarting his efforts to secure bail.

“The prosecution has turned into persecution, inventing cock and bull stories to link me with an absurd money trail. The claim that the seized cash belongs to me is a complete falsehood,” the affidavit stated.

Reddy noted that the investigation into the case had been completed and a chargesheet was filed on July 19.

He said he was contemplating applying for regular bail but claimed that the prosecution was actively working to block that possibility.

He also stated that he learnt of the cash seizure only this morning, and that the farmhouse where the money was recovered belonged to Theegala Bali Reddy.

According to him, Theegala Vijayender Reddy, the son of Bali Reddy, owns several businesses, including Vardhaman Engineering College, diagnostic centres, and hospitals, with a turnover running into several crores.

“My only connection with him is that my wife holds a minor stake in their hospital, Aret. Beyond that, I have no association whatsoever with that business group,” Reddy claimed.

Dismissing the prosecution's claim that the cash belonged to him as "baseless", he submitted that the allegation was an attempt to derail his bail application.

According to police, the alleged liquor scam occurred during the previous YSRCP government between 2018 and 2024.

