Coimbatore, Nov 3 (PTI) Annapoorna Masalas and Spices, a leading brand of Southern Region, has set a target of Rs 200 crore turnover in the next three years, a top company official said on Tuesday.

The company wanted to establish itself as a national brand from South India in the FMCG industry projected at Rs 7,21,000 crore this fiscal, of which the food and beverage segment accounted for Rs 1,36,990 crore and wanted to capture a good market share, its Executive Director, Vijay Prasad told reporters here.

Also Read | Huawei Nova 8 SE Launch on November 5, 2020; Expected Prices, Features, Variants & Specifications.

Launching nine new blends of Tamil Nadu's most popular regional delicacies here, Vijay Prasad said Annapoorna will expand its current product portfolio of 53 products to over 80 in the next three years.

Stating that the company was eyeing the South Indian market, he said it would expand to 1,500 towns from the present 450 and one lakh shops in one year. Also, he said the plan was to set foot in the northern markets after establishing itself strongly in the south.

Also Read | India’s Exports Dip 5.4% to USD 24.82 Billion in October 2020 Due to Fall in Shipments: Govt Data.

The expansion will also help in job creation, he added.

The company has a manufacturing plant in the city with 35 metric tonnes of production capacity per day and at present was utilising only 30 per cent, Vijay Prasad said.PTI NVM SS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)