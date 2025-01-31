Jaipur, Jan 31 (PTI) The Rajasthan Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Bill will be introduced in the Budget Session of the assembly, Governor Haribhau Bagde said on Friday.

During his address to the House, the governor read out a list of legislative and financial businesses to be introduced during the session.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: Nirmala Sitharaman To Announce Official 8th CPC Implementation Date in Union Budget 2025? Check Details Here.

These include the Rajasthan Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Bill, Rajasthan Goods and Services Tax Amendment Bill, Bharatpur Development Authority Bill, and the Bikaner Development Authority Bill.

However, he did not elaborate on the bills. Proceedings of the House were adjourned till Monday after his address.

Also Read | Central Bank of India Recruitment 2025: Applications Open for 1000 Credit Officer Posts at centralbankofindia.co.in, Know Steps To Apply.

A draft of the anti-conversion bill was approved in a Cabinet meeting in November.

The bill proposes that if someone wants to convert to another religion, they will have to apply to the district magistrate 60 days in advance.

The district magistrate will examine whether or not it is a forceful conversion. If it is found that the conversion is not forced or under any temptation, the application will be allowed.

The bill is likely to have provisions of punishment for forceful conversions.

Bagde on Friday said the Rajasthan government believed in working and not just making promises, pointing to the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project as proof.

"Unfortunately, during the previous government, this project was stalled due to political gains. Our government has taken strong initiatives towards implementing it on the ground," he added.

He also said the government's goal was to take the state's economy to USD 350 billion.

"Under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, our country has achieved amazing progress. With the command in strong hands, India has improved its present and prepared itself for the new challenges of the future. The concept of cooperative federalism has been strengthened," he added.

The governor said the state government was trying to provide clean drinking water to people in villages.

In the form of Jal Jeevan Mission, the previous government had a great opportunity to provide tapwater to every home but it wasted precious time.

Bagde said that by 2027, the government was committed to providing electricity to farmers, even during the day.

"Our government is committed to the welfare of farmers. The state government distributed interest-free short-term crop loan of Rs 16,781 crore to about 30 lakh farmers till December," he added.

Referring to paper leaks, he said, "Transparency in competitive examinations is a subject on which the government has worked with strong intentions and determination. The dignity and credibility of recruitment institutions have been re-established due to the strict decisions of our government."

He noted the government had announced four lakh government appointments in its previous budget.

Appointment letters have been issued for 59,236 posts in one year while the recruitment process is underway for 1.72 lakh more, he added.

The Rajasthan government is also dedicated to the safety of women and the enhancement of their dignity.

On law and order, he said, "The development of any state depends on its law and order. The government is determined to make Rajasthan a safe and fear-free state."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)