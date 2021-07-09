Mangaluru, Jul 9 (PTI) The Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal on Friday urged the Karnataka government to strictly enforce the anti-cow slaughter law in the state.

Addressing reporters here, VHP regional working president M B Puranik said the district administration should create awareness on the law so that cattle are protected.

As per the Act, stringent action should be taken against those who slaughter cows and the police should also seize the livestock from the accused, he said.

VHP district president Gopal Kuthar, district convenor, Puneeth Attavar, Pradeep Pumpwell and Guruprasad Ullal were also present.

