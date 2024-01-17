Chennai, Jan 17 (PTI) US-based foodservice equipment and automation solutions manufacturer Antunes would soon inaugurate its new manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu, set up in association with NADI Group, a top official said on Wednesday.

The 43,000 sq ft production unit located at Ponneri, near Chennai would allow the company to localise the current product offerings and to manufacture additional products for the company.

Also Read | Tata Mumbai Marathon 2024 Date: From Route and Timings to Bib Collection and Prizes, Here’s Everything You Need to Know About India’s Biggest Running Event.

The Illinois-based firm manufactures food service equipment that is used in more than 150 countries and serves over 500 restaurants.

"We were very strategic with the expansion of Antunes-Nadi in India. The Chennai location provides access to shipping ports to help us better support our regional customers," company Managing Director Daniel Schmidt (International Business) said.

Also Read | Flight Delayed or Cancelled Due to Fog? Know About Rights and How to Get Full Refund.

"Chennai also has a hardworking workforce to help support our growth initiatives," he told reporters here.

Antunes CEO Glenn Bullock said, "We are grateful for our partnerships with the Nadi group and the Chennai team who helped make this possible."

"Antunes Chennai would provide an assurance of resiliency in our supply chain," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)