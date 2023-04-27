Amaravati, Apr 27 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday launched INDGAP verification programme, a certification scheme which enables farmers to export their produce with quality standards, helping them command a premium price both domestically and overseas.

Launched in collaboration with the Quality Council of India (QCI), the verification programme furthers the prospects of farmers' crop yield in more 100 hundred countries, including in Europe and the United States of America (USA).

"Other countries recognise the GAP certification given to farmers in our country as INDGAP certification. In the coming days, the INDGAP certification standards will be aligned with the global GAP certification standards," said a state government release.

QCI has developed INDGAP certification with the objective of promoting good agricultural practices in India, keeping the requirements of domestic and international markets in mind.

This certification is done under five categories for fruits, vegetables, composite crops, tea, green coffee and spices.

Individual farmers as well as farmers groups can procure this certification, which is provided by the Andhra Pradesh State Organic Products Certification Authority (APSOPCA) in the southern state.

Further, AP has launched an FAO – TCP programme titled Sustainable Agri-Food Systems to implement INDGAP.

