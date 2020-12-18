Amaravati, Dec 18 (PTI): The Andhra Pradesh Council of Ministers on Friday felicitated state Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, who is due to retire from service on December 31.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy led his Cabinet colleagues in felicitating the Chief Secretary and hailing her services.

As Fridays was possibly the last Cabinet meeting she would be attending, Jagan and team completed the formality of giving a farewell to the outgoing Chief Secretary.

The 1984-batch IAS officer returned to the state from Central deputation in November last year after Jagan appointed her the Chief Secretary in place of L V Subrahmanyam.

Sawhney was supposed to retire on June 30 this year, but the Chief Minister got her tenure extended by six months in two spells.

Government sources indicated that Sawhney, whose husband Ajay Sawhney is currently the Union Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, is likely to be appointed as an Advisor to the AP government in New Delhi to look after Centre-state relations.

She is tipped to be appointed to the new role with the rank of a Cabinet Minister from the New Year.

