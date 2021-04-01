New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) Integrated logistics solutions provider Apollo LogiSolutions (ALS) on Thursday announced collaboration with several players, including Indigo airlines and UNICEF Ventures funded StaTwig, for its new integrated vaccine delivery platform with an aim to provide transparency, better tracking and tracing of COVID-19 vaccines.

The company said it has tied up with leading players across technology, cold chain warehousing, pharmaceutical, healthcare, airline and airport sectors in order to bring vial level visibility on track and trace, chain of custody management and temperature continuity of the vaccines.

Commenting on the integrated platform, Apollo LogiSolutions Vice chairman and Managing Director Raaja Kanwar said the solution will help India in its mission to immunise its people against COVID-19.

"We have already partnered with some of the most trusted names in the industry and will continue to add more to make the platform more robust as part of our commitment in creating an effective end-to-end distribution platform for the COVID-19 vaccine," he said in a statement.

Apollo LogiSolutions said it aims to enhance the current COVID-19 vaccine distribution model in India with its new solution and has already onboarded UNICEF backed blockchain technology firm StaTwig for technology capabilities.

Besides, the company has also roped in Coldman, Kool Solutions and other major companies for effective cold chain warehousing of over 70,000 pallet capacity at 10 locations in India and GMR-Hyderabad airport and Indigo airlines for air transportation, it added.

"By collaborating with IndiGo, Apollo LogiSolutions plans to bolster its initiative of contributing towards world's largest vaccination drive," it said adding its 'integrated vaccine platform solution' is designed to address the end-to-end supply-chain related challenges and bring more transparency and effective tracking for effective COVID-19 vaccine distribution in the country.

StaTwig Founder Sid Chakravarthy said India manufacturers 60 per cent of global vaccines by volume.

"With this integrated solution that ensures quality and safety of the vaccines both in domestic and international supply chains, we can make Indian vaccines market much more resilient and sustainable," he added.

Apart from the existing partners, Apollo LogiSolutions said it is also engaging with major players in the healthcare and pharma sector alongside various local and central government authorities and ministries to get them on-board.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)