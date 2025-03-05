Mumbai, Mar 5 (PTI) Apollo Tyres and French Institute in India felicitated eight women entrepreneurs who have reshaped their communities through resilience and innovation, a statement said on Wednesday.

The women honoured at an event in the National Capital have built businesses in agriculture, dairy, waste management, tailoring, and food processing, turning their challenges into avenues for sustainable livelihoods, the statement said.

Apollo Tyres recognised Leena Krishnakumar from Kerala, who has guided 20 women to gain financial security and Raji K K, also from Kerala, who set up an apiculture business that now sustains 80 women, it said, adding that among others Sanchita Daphal from Maharashtra was felicitated for creating a dairy cooperative.

An Apollo Tyres Foundation-run initiative focuses on equipping rural women with the resources and skills to create sustainable enterprises and improve economic mobility. The event was organized to commemorate International Women's Day. PTI IAS

