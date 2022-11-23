New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) Apollo Tyres on Wednesday announced a sustainable material partnership with Tyromer Inc, which will supply recycled rubber material produced using environmentally sustainable processes to it.

Through the partnership, Tyre-Derived Polymer (TDP) will be used for new tyres. Tyromer Inc, through its Indian associate Tyromer India LLP, is committed to supplying recycled rubber material, the company said in a statement.

Tyromer is a leader in non-chemical devulcanisation of end-of-life tyres.

"This partnership with Tyromer is a step towards achieving our sustainability goals, and it also enables us to honour our Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR)," Apollo Tyres Chief Advisor - R&D PK Mohamed said.

Producing new tyres using sustainable raw materials is currently the most efficient path to meet the company's circular economy goals, he added.

Apollo Tyres said using a tonne of TDP saves greenhouse gas emissions equivalent to 4 passenger vehicles driven for a year, while producing a tonne of TDP requires less than 2 MWh of energy, compared to over 20 MWh required for new material.

