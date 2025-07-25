New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) on Friday said that it has secured the technology licence to market or sell processed steel slag aggregates for road construction.

The company can apply the special technology developed by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) -- Central Road Research Institute (CRRI) to scientifically process steel slag aggregates at its flagship plant in Gujarat for their use in steel slag road building.

Also Read | Digital Intelligence Platform: DoT Launches Online Secure Platform to Tackle Cybercrime and Financial Frauds.

Steel slag is a waste by-product of steel manufacturing process.

In a press briefing here, ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India said that it has partnered with the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) -- Central Road Research Institute (CRRI) to adopt steel slag road technology that replaces the usage of natural aggregates with processed steel slag aggregates in road construction.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, July 25 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Scientifically processed steel slag for roads provides significant advantages over traditional construction materials. The steel slag roads are about 30 to 40 per cent more cost-effective and can last up to three times longer than standard bitumen roads, reducing repair and maintenance needs. Their strength makes them suitable for diverse climate conditions- from coastal regions to rugged terrains.

Steel slag generation is expected to reach 60 million tonnes in next five years, considering the ongoing capacity augmentation in Indian steel plants with an aim to produce 300 million tonnes of steel by 2030-31.

The steel ministry is promoting the usage of steel slag road technology and actively collaborating with the Ministry of Science & Technology, and Ministry of Road Transport & Highways to facilitate the large-scale utilisation of the industrial by-product.

"We are proud to have received the first license of the technology for steel slag valorization used for conversion of steel slag," Ranjan Dhar, Director and Vice President, Sales & Marketing, ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India, said.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)