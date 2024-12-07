Jammu, Dec 7 (PTI) Authorities here have declared areas near installations of Indian Oil Corporation 'no-fly zone', prohibiting the use of drones there, an official said on Saturday.

The additional district magistrate of Jammu passed the order in exercise of powers vested under section 163 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), a spokesperson said.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for December 7, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Section 163 of BNSS gives district magistrates power to issue order in urgent cases of nuisance or apprehended danger.

As per the order, flying of drones and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) shall be strictly prohibited over and above these premises with immediate effect, the spokesperson said.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, December 7, 2024: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

The senior superintendent of police, Jammu, shall ensure implementation of this order in letter and spirit, the spokesperson said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)