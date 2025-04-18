Chandigarh, Apr 18 (PTI) BSF and Punjab Police have recovered six pistols along with 14 magazines in the border area of Amritsar following an extensive search operation, an official said on Friday.

The joint search operation carried out on Thursday led to the recovery of a large packet wrapped in yellow colour adhesive tape with a metal wire ring attached to it, a BSF spokesperson said.

Also Read | How Many Dolo 650 Can Be Taken in a Day? As US Doctor's 'Indians Take Dolo 650 Like It's Cadbury Gems' Post Goes Viral, Know How Much Paracetamol Is Safe for Your Body.

Upon opening the packet, six pistols and 14 pistol magazines were found inside it. This recovery took place in a harvested field adjacent to village Mahawa in Amritsar district.

A well coordinated operation with swift execution by BSF troops and Punjab Police resulted in the recovery of weapons, the spokesperson said.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, April 17, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Thursday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)