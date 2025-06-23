Meerut (UP), Jun 23 (PTI) A man allegedly involved in arms smuggling was arrested following an encounter with police in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district and a large quantity of illegal firearms along with live cartridges were seized from him, police said on Monday.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rakesh Kumar Mishra said the Sarurpur police received a tip-off that -- Aman and his father Hashmat -- from Harra town?, were involved in illegal arms trade and were transporting weapons for sale.

Based on the tip-off, a team raided the location on Sunday evening, arresting Aman on the spot, while his father managed to flee taking advantage of the crowd, the officer said.

The arrested accused led police to the recovery of a 0.32 bore pistol, two magazines, and seven live cartridges. During interrogation, Aman admitted that more arms were stored at his home.

A follow-up raid led to the recovery of a 12-bore country-made gun, a half-finished country-made gun, 13 live 12-bore cartridges and three live 315-bore cartridges, he said.

"The accused later told police that he had hidden another weapon near a ruin on Sarurpur road. When police took him there for recovery, he allegedly retrieved a pistol from the bushes and opened fire," the SP said.

In retaliatory firing by the police team, Aman sustained injuries and was arrested. He was taken to the Sarurpur Community Health Centre for treatment, Mishra said.

Police recovered a 315-bore country-made pistol, a used cartridge and one live round from the scene, he added.

A case has been registered against Aman under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act. Efforts are on to nab his father who is absconding, police said.

