New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) Around 11,000 electric buses will be provided to 5 big cities, including Delhi and Bengaluru under the current phase of the PM E-Drive scheme, said Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy.

The statement came as the Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel chaired a meeting on the rollout of electric buses under the scheme.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, May 22, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Thursday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

"Following detailed deliberations, the Ministry of Heavy Industries has assured that approximately 4,500 electric buses will be provided to Bengaluru, 2,000 to Hyderabad, 2,800 to Delhi, 1,000 to Ahmedabad, and 600 to Surat under the current phase of the PM E-Drive Scheme," an official statement said.

Kumaraswamy stated that from Bengaluru to Delhi, cities are actively embracing electric buses to make public transport cleaner, smarter, and more efficient.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for May 22, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

"We are not merely allocating electric buses, ?we are shaping the future of India's transport system with innovation and environmental consciousness," the minister said.

"With close coordination between the Centre and states like Telangana, Karnataka, Delhi, and Gujarat, we are determined to deliver on the PM E-Drive promise," he added.

The PM E-Drive initiative aims to deploy 14,028 electric buses with a total financial outlay of Rs 10,900 crore over a two-year period from April 2024 to March 2026.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)