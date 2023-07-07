Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 7 (PTI) A major burglary was reported from a house at Manacaud in the capital city on Friday in which around 70 sovereigns of gold were stolen, police said.

The burglars entered the house through the backdoor when the family members were away on Thursday night, they said.

Also Read | Leqembi, First Alzheimer’s Drug Proven to Slow the Disease’s Progression, Gets Full FDA Approval in US, Medicare Will Now Pay for It.

The family had brought home the jewels from the bank locker for a function. They had gone out of station and when they returned home on Friday, they found the almirah broken open and the jewels missing, police said.

A senior police official told PTI, "Initially around 85 sovereigns of gold were missing but later the family found over 10 sovereigns in the house itself. We have collected the fingerprints and other forensic evidence. A search is on to nab the suspects."

Also Read | Employment News: Maharashtra Added 30% of New Jobs in India in Last Five Years, Says Official.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)