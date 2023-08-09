New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) Among luxury items collected by the ultra-rich globally, the average prices of art rose a maximum of 30 per cent in the 12-month period ended June, according to real estate consultant Knight Frank.

Prices of watches and jewellery increased by 10 per cent each, while that of coins by 8 per cent.

Also Read | PM Modi Independence Day Speech Videos: Watch Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Speeches From Ramparts of Red Fort Since 2014.

Rates of cars and wine appreciated by 5 per cent each, while colour diamonds by 4 per cent.

Prices of handbags grew by 1 per cent and the value of furniture remains stable. Rare whiskey witnessed a 4 per cent fall in prices.

Also Read | Gaurav Gogoi on Manipur Issue: No-Confidence Motion Not for Numbers But for Justice for Manipur, Says Congress MP.

The Knight Frank Luxury Investment Index (KFLII), which tracks a weighted basket of 10 luxury collectibles, rose by 7 per cent in the 12 months to the end of June 2023, the consultant said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Economic uncertainty and higher interest rates will cast a long shadow on luxury collectibles. Novice collectors should focus on what brings them joy, perhaps that's more important now that value appreciation is far from guaranteed in these asset classes," Andrew Shirley, editor of the Knight Frank Luxury Investment Index, said.

Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing Director at Knight Frank, said: "Ultra-High-Net-Worth Individuals (UHNWIs) envisioning their wealth to expand in 2023, are positioning India as a realm of opportunities. The optimism among the ultra-wealthy regarding wealth generation in India surpasses that of their global counterparts by a significant margin, establishing a robust groundwork for making investment and consumption choices."

Moreover, he said affluent individuals in India are prominently showcasing a strong inclination towards passion-driven investments.

"In 2023, assets such as art, watches, and luxury handbags remain the most sought-after passion-led investments among Indians, underscoring investors' willingness to explore avenues beyond traditional investment options," Baijal said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)