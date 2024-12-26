New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday condoled demise of former prime minister Manmohan Singh, saying it is an irreparable loss of the nation.

In a post on X, the former Delhi chief minister said the intellect and simplicity of the former prime minister is hard to be described in words.

Kejriwal expressed his sympathies to the family and well-wishers of Singh and prayed for the departed soul.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi said India has lost a leader whose dignity will always be remembered.

"With the passing of former Prime Minister, Dr. Manmohan Singh, the country has not just lost a world renowned economist, but a leader whose erudition and dignity will always be remembered. Deepest condolences to his family and loved one's. May God give them strength at this difficult time," she posted in X.

Singh, the architect of India's economic reforms, died here on Thursday night. He was 92.

