Jaipur, Jul 23 (PTI) Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot has written to Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma expressing concern over alleged negligence of the state government in upkeep for Gandhi Vatika Museum in Jaipur's Central Park.

In his letter, Gehlot said that administrative negligence and a lack of upkeep that has left the Rs 80 crore facility dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi, underutilised and poorly maintained.

The former chief minister said that during his visit to the museum recently, he found the premises largely unattended and lacking basic infrastructure and staffing.

No permanent staff had been appointed and even the senior-most official overseeing the museum was holding the position as an additional charge, he added.

Gehlot said the museum, which uses modern technology to depict Gandhi's life and philosophy, lacked guides to assist visitors. He also flagged the non-functional cafeteria, handed over to the Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation and called for its immediate operationalisation.

He highlighted structural issues such as water leakage in underground galleries during rains, warning that further delays in maintenance could lead to damage of expensive and sensitive equipment.

Calling Gandhi Vatika one of the finest museums dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi, he said it holds great potential to attract both Indian and foreign tourists.

