New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) Hinduja Group flagship firm Ashok Leyland on Wednesday reported a 81 per cent decline in total vehicle sales at 2,394 units in June.

The company had sold 12,810 units in the same month last year, Ashok Leyland said in a regulatory filing.

Total domestic vehicle sales stood at 2,132 units in June as against 12,085 units in the year-ago period, registering a decline of 82 per cent.

Medium and heavy commercial vehicle (M&HCV) sales in domestic market were down 93 per cent at 572 units last month as compared with 7,780 units in the year-ago month, it added.

Light commercial vehicle sales last month stood at 2,132 units as compared with 12,085 units in June 2019, down 82 per cent, the company said.

