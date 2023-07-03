New Delhi, Jul 3 (PTI) Commercial vehicles maker Ashok Leyland on Monday reported a 5 per cent rise in total vehicle sales in June at 15,221 units.

In the year-ago period, total vehicle sales of the company stood at 14,531 units.

Total domestic sales were higher by 7 per cent at 14,363 units as against 13,469 units a year ago, the company said in a statement.

Domestic medium and heavy commercial vehicle sales were at 9,274 units as compared to 8,399 units in June last year, a growth of 10 per cent, it added.

Sales of light commercial vehicles in the domestic market marginally increased to 5,089 units from 5,070 units in June 2022, the company said.

