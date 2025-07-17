Mumbai, Jul 17 (PTI) Aspect Hospitality plans to expand its pan-Asian quick service restaurant (QSR) brand Nom Nom Express, operational across Mumbai, Pune, and Hyderabad, to 500 outlets within 12 months, a top company executive said on Thursday.

"Opening another 25 stores by July 31, 2025, will take the total number of outlets to 50. We are planning to open 500 Nom Nom Express outlets within 12 months," Aspect Hospitality Managing Director Hitesh Keswani told PTI.

In five years, the company aims to be a pan-India powerhouse in the F&B space - with over 1,000 Nom Nom Express outlets, over 50 premium restaurant formats, and at least two international cities in our portfolio, Keswani said.

The company aims to make high quality, delicious Asian cuisine accessible to everyone, he said adding, "we're actively identifying high-potential locations that align with our long-term vision, and we anticipate a robust increase in our presence, bringing our unique offerings to communities everywhere."

When asked about the investment for this expansion, Keswani said, "we are committing substantial investment to our expansion, confident in both our brand and the dynamic Indian QSR market.

With the sector poised to reach over USD 27 billion by 2025, fueled by evolving consumer lifestyles and digital adoption, our strategic resource allocation will establish new outlets, upgrade infrastructure, and refine operations."

Aspect Hospitality has also launched a comprehensive marketing campaign across Mumbai to support its expansion strategy.

