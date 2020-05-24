Latest News | Assam CM Directs DCs to Form Separate Cells for Flood Rescue and Relief Operations

Guwahati, May 24 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday instructed all deputy commissioners to form separate cells to carry out rescue and relief operations during floods.

In an official release, Sonowal said that the state government is fighting against COVID-19 and flood and erosion situation simultaneously.

"He has already directed all deputy commissioners to set up separate cells to carry out relief and rescue operations expeditiously during flood," the release said.

Sonowal observed that the district administrations have already geared up with all preparations to deal with flood and said they have been directed to provide all possible support to the people affected by flood.

"Moreover, he said that the challenges posed by novel coronavirus pandemic would be more daunting and called upon people to fight against it as a cohesive force," the statement said.

Sonowal also thanked the people of Assam and extended gratitude for their support and cooperation to the BJP-led coalition government in the state on completion of four years on Sunday.

