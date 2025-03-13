Kochi, Mar 13 (PTI) A migrant worker from Assam was arrested with 30 grams of heroin at Perumbavoor near here, police said.

The accused, Abdul Rauf (35), a native of Nagaon, Assam, was held in a joint operation conducted by the Special Investigation Team of the Perumbavoor ASP Sakthi Singh Arya and the Kunnathunadu Police, they added.

Also Read | PM Internship Scheme 2025: Registration To Close on This Date, Know How To Apply at pminternship.mca.gov.in and Other Details.

According to the police, Rauf was reportedly operating a drug trade from a rented house in the Chelakkulam area near here.

Acting on a tip-off, the investigation team had been monitoring his activities for some time before taking him into custody.

Also Read | Blood Moon Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 Date and Time: Is It Chandra Grahan on Holi in India? Everything To Know About the Celestial Event in March.

During interrogation, Rauf confessed that he had been bringing heroin from Nagaland by train and distributing it through a network of agents.

He allegedly sold the contraband in small bottles, each priced at Rs 500 through middlemen, police said.

The police also recovered Rs 84,000, suspected to be proceeds from heroin sales.

Police added that the accused led a lavish lifestyle and stored hundreds of bottles at his residence for drug distribution.

Further investigations are underway to trace his supply network and possible accomplices, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)