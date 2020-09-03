Kohima, Sep 2 (PTI) The Assam Rifles on Wednesday uncovered an illegal liquor bottling plant at Dimapur and seized several contraband items, a senior official said.

"As part of the ongoing crackdown to prevent illegal activities in Nagaland, security forces seized illegal contraband items in general area 7th Mile Model village, Dimapur," PRO and Inspector General of Assam Rifles (North), Col Sanjiv Sethi said.

One person named Electo Sumi (36) has been apprehended in this connection, he said.

Further investigation is underway.

