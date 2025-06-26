New Delhi, Jun 26 (PTI) Biopharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca on Thursday said it has expanded its global hub in Bengaluru with an investment of Rs 166 crore, creating 400 jobs to boost Research and Development, global services and AI innovation.

The new facility will house nearly 1,300 employees, including 400 new jobs, supporting the company's capabilities in AI-powered innovation across Research and Development, global business services, IT, and digital health operations, AstraZeneca said in a statement.

"Our global hub in Bengaluru is a strategic investment that will play a vital role in advancing AstraZeneca's bold ambition to deliver 20 new medicines by 2030 -- by strengthening automated, scalable, data-driven, and patient-centric solutions," AstraZeneca Vice President, Global Business Services, Jackie Crockford said.

This is AstraZeneca's second major investment in India within a year after the expansion of its Global Innovation and Technology Centre (GITC) in Chennai.

"The combined workforce now at AstraZeneca India Pvt Ltd (AZIPL) will reach close to 4,000 employees, strengthening the company's capability to deliver life-changing medicines to patients worldwide," the company said.

