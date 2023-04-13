New Delhi, Apr 13 (PTI) The agriculture ministry and Niti Aayog have agreed to connect Atal Tinkering Labs with Krishi Vigyan Kendras and Agricultural Technology Management Agency, an official statement said on Thursday.

Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) functions as a 'Single Window Agricultural Knowledge Resource and Capacity Development Centre', and this collaboration will provide numerous stakeholders with the necessary information, training, and inputs, it added.

KVKs, in partnership with Agricultural Technology Management Agency (ATMAs), will collaborate with nearby Atal Tinkering Labs (ATLs) to support agricultural-related innovation, the statement said.

During the first phase of the implementation, one KVK under each of the 11 Agricultural Technology Application Research Institutes (ATARIs) will be involved, providing technology backstopping and facilitating knowledge-sharing and skill-building exercises, according to the statement.

KVK experts will also undertake need-based visits to nearby ATLs, while KVKs will provide literature, seeds, planting materials, and other inputs as required. The pilot project will be extended after assessing the positive outcomes after two years, it said.

Speaking during the event, the mission director of Atal Innovation Mission, Niti Aayog, Chintan Vaishnav said both AIM and the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare are also mulling creating a quarterly showcase at the ministry, where a stream of agri-student innovators would be felicitated by Atal Innovation Mission.

ATL is a workspace where young minds can give shape to their ideas through hands-on do-it-yourself mode and learn innovation skills.

The objectives of the AIM are to create and promote an ecosystem of innovation and entrepreneurship across the country via interventions at school, university, research institutions, MSME and industry levels.

The programmes of AIM cover 34 states and Union Territories with the goal of leveraging India's demographic dividend by inspiring greater participation in the innovation ecosystem.

