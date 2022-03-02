New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) Telecom infrastructure provider ATC India on Wednesday announced the appointment of Sandeep Girotra as its chief executive officer (CEO).

He succeeds Ashwini Khillan, who is moving into a new Asia-Pacific regional leadership role, ATC India said in a statement.

Girotra has over 30 years of experience across various functions within the telecom and technology space. He has held leadership positions in multiple markets in Asia, including India, ASEAN, Japan, Korea, and Australia/New Zealand, it said.

He joins ATC India from Sterlite Technologies, where, as the chief sales officer, he was responsible for steering global growth for the India-headquartered company, the company said.

He will move to India from his current location in Singapore. He will be part of a robust APAC leadership team of ATC headed by Sanjay Goel, its executive vice-president and president (Asia-Pacific).

On his appointment, Girotra said, "I am honoured to take up this role with ATC India and be part of the team's passion that is making ATC India an ever-evolving global infrastructure provider."

ATC India is an indirectly-held subsidiary of American Tower Corporation. Since its launch in India in 2007, the company's portfolio has expanded to about 75,000 towers. HRS hrs

