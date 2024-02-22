New Delhi, Feb 22 (PTI) Delhi PWD Minister Atishi has approved projects to strengthen parts of the Outer Ring Road, including a stretch from Chirag Delhi to the IIT flyover, an official statement said on Thursday.

These projects aim to offer residents a more pleasant commuting experience and enhance the overall connectivity of different areas, it said.

Also Read | NHAI Removes Paytm Payments Bank From List of Authorised Banks for FASTag Services; Know How to Deactivate and Open New FASTag Account.

According to the statement, the projects include a road from Chirag Delhi to IIT Flyover and from Modi Mill Flyover to Chirag Delhi Flyover.

"The Kejriwal government's emphasis is on establishing a resilient and secure transportation network following global standards. The Outer Ring Road is the lifeline of Delhi, connecting various parts of the city and facilitating the daily commute of lakhs of residents,” the statement said.

Also Read | KCET Exam 2024: Registration for Karnataka Common Entrance Test Examination Ends on February 20, Apply Online at kea.kar.nic.in.

"Rehabilitation and strengthening projects for these key road stretches such as from Chirag Delhi to IIT Flyover and Modi Mill Flyover to Chirag Delhi Flyover, will make this vital artery more resilient, beautiful, and safer. These initiatives align with Delhi CM's vision to provide the city commuters with a pleasant commuting experience while enhancing the overall connectivity of different areas,” it said.

Atishi said that these roads were originally constructed and upgraded long ago, leading to their gradual deterioration.

The PWD has conducted a thorough assessment of the roads with the assistance of experts and has been instructed to initiate the upgrading process, she said.

The minister also stressed the importance of ensuring minimal disruption to commuters during the construction phase, with a directive to adhere to global standards for high-quality roads.

Highlighting the government's commitment to adhering to global standards and prioritising the well-being of Delhi's citizens, these projects underscore the focus on creating a robust and safe transportation network rather than just building roads.

“Under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the government is working in 'Mission Mode' to improve the roads of Delhi," she said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)