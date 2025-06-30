New Delhi, Jun 30 (PTI) AU Small Finance Bank (AU SFB) on Monday announced a strategic partnership with Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) to sell insurance products.

Under this tie-up, AU SFB will distribute LIC's comprehensive portfolio of life insurance solutions, including term insurance, endowment plans, whole life policies, pension and annuity products, and child-specific plans catering to a broad spectrum of protection and retirement needs, the bank said in a statement.

These offerings will be available across AU SFB's about 2,456 banking touchpoints in 21 states and four union territories, significantly expanding LIC's reach into rural and semi-urban regions, it said.

