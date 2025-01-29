Latest News | Australian Delegation Visits India to Explore Opportunities in Wool Sector

Thane, Jan 29 (PTI) An Australian delegation of 40 farmers and entrepreneurs is currently visiting India to explore research developments and assess opportunities in the wool production sector.

The delegation visited the Wool Research Centre in Thane on Tuesday to gain insights into its research and operations, an official release by the centre said on Wednesday.

The Wool Research Centre, established in 1980 at Sandoz Bagh, Thane, operates under the Union Ministry of Textiles. It is the only research facility in India dedicated to wool and its processing.

The centre conducts extensive research on wool and fabrics used by the Indian Army, athletes, and the medical field, ensuring they meet international standards.

Numerous researchers work at this institute, which has been a government-approved hub for wool research in India for over four decades, Wool Research Centre founder Ravikant Kapoor said.

During the visit, Harish Chatterjee, Director General of the Wool Research Association, highlighted the significance of the delegation's tour.

"A team of 40 farmers and entrepreneurs from Australia's wool production sector visited the Wool Research Centre to explore research developments and assess opportunities for industry growth in India," he said.

A meeting of the Australian delegation and representatives from the Australian and Indian governments is also scheduled in the national capital. The discussions will focus on strengthening trade ties and fostering growth in the wool industry between the two nations, Chatterjee added.

