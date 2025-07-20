Varanasi (UP), Jul 20 (PTI) The district administration here on Sunday removed encroachments near the Circuit House area under the Cantonment police station limits in Varanasi, citing security concerns.

According to PWD Executive Engineer KK Singh, illegal encroachments around the Lat Shahi Mazar adjacent to the Circuit House were cleared after due process.

Also Read | Polyandry: 2 Brothers Embrace Age-Old Tradition by Marrying Same Woman in Himachal Pradesh; Know All About Rare Jodidara Ceremony and Why Is It Practiced.

"Notices were served and documents were sought from the occupants. Upon verification, it was found that except for the mazar, the surrounding structures were unauthorized encroachments," Singh said.

He added that the Circuit House frequently hosts high-profile delegates and the presence of encroachments in the vicinity was a potential threat to their security.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, July 20, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)