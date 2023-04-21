Nagpur, Apr 21 (PTI) An autorickshaw driver was bludgeoned to death in Sitabuldi area of Nagpur on Friday, a police official said.

Victim Rajkumar Yadav (55) used to sleep near the accused's house after parking his vehicle in the night, the Sitabuldi police station official said.

"The accused searched Yadav's vehicle to steal something and killed him after not finding anything. He smashed Yadav's head with a stone. His act has been caught on a CCTV camera. Efforts are on to nab the accused," the official said.

